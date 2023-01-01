$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2009 Pontiac G6
2009 Pontiac G6
SE 4dr Sdn
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
284,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10064889
- VIN: 1G2ZG57B294196668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 284,305 KM
Vehicle Description
SE 4dr Sdn Economical Fuel Saver @ A gREAT pRICE SO bE sMART sEE bART . Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Must Be Seen Candy Apple Red
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6