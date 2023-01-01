Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac G6

284,305 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac G6

2009 Pontiac G6

SE 4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac G6

SE 4dr Sdn

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

  1. 1686764044
  2. 1686764047
  3. 1686764052
  4. 1686764057
  5. 1686764062
  6. 1686764067
  7. 1686764074
  8. 1686764078
  9. 1686764083
  10. 1686764088
  11. 1686764093
  12. 1686764098
  13. 1686764103
  14. 1686764108
  15. 1686764113
  16. 1686764118
  17. 1686764123
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
284,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064889
  • VIN: 1G2ZG57B294196668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 284,305 KM

Vehicle Description

SE 4dr Sdn Economical Fuel Saver @ A gREAT pRICE SO bE sMART sEE bART . Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Must Be Seen Candy Apple Red

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 301,488 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 262,832 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 246,468 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory