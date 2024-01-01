Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Pontiac G6

223,928 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Pontiac G6

Watch This Vehicle
11917538

2009 Pontiac G6

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731599538
  2. 1731599540
  3. 1731599542
  4. 1731599544
  5. 1731599548
  6. 1731599551
  7. 1731599554
  8. 1731599556
  9. 1731599558
  10. 1731599563
  11. 1731599566
  12. 1731599570
  13. 1731599573
  14. 1731599575
  15. 1731599577
  16. 1731599579
  17. 1731599582
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,928KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G2ZG57B794170440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,928 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2007 Ford F-150 FX2 SPORT, RUNS GREAT, WELL SERVICED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 SPORT, RUNS GREAT, WELL SERVICED, AS IS 180,312 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chrysler 300 TOURING, ONLY 127KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Chrysler 300 TOURING, ONLY 127KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 127,122 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Nissan Murano ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 128,096 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac G6