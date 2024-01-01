Menu
2009 Pontiac G6

43,259 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac G6

SE, LOW KMS, ONLY 42,000KMS, 4 CYL, AUTO, CERT

12051700

2009 Pontiac G6

SE, LOW KMS, ONLY 42,000KMS, 4 CYL, AUTO, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,259KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G2ZG57B094136596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,259 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

2009 Pontiac G6