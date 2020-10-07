Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

159,434 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Base

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,434KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6181539
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67089Z432812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,434 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 PONTIAC VIBE - WINTER TIRES INCLUDED - LOW KMS!

$5,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

