2009 Pontiac Vibe

167,751 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 167KM*RELIABLE*TOYOTA MATRIX

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,751KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9004120
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67879Z404439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

