2009 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9071710

9071710 VIN: 5Y2SP67879Z404439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.