2009 Saab 9-3

301,193 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12569252

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
301,193KM
As Is Condition
VIN YS3FH46R391005273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 301,193 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

