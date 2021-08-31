Menu
2009 Saturn Vue

262,506 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

XE*AWD*V6*ALLOYS*DRIVES WELL*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

262,506KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7791063
  • Stock #: M36
  • VIN: 3GSDL43N89S533912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 262,506 KM

Vehicle Description

REAR CONTROL ARM MOUNTED RUSTED

DRIVES WELL

SOLD AS IS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
High Output
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

