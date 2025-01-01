Menu
X w/Premium Pkg 4dr Auto fORESTER sUBARU  Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!

2009 Subaru Forester

258,472 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg 4dr Auto

12277029

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg 4dr Auto

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,472KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SH62699H741513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,472 KM

Vehicle Description

X w/Premium Pkg 4dr Auto fORESTER sUBARU  Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2009 Subaru Forester