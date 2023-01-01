$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Tribeca
2009 Subaru Tribeca
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,607KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4S4WX99D694407807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,607 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
2009 Subaru Tribeca