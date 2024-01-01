Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Toyota Corolla

126,361 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 126KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 126KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1721359438
  2. 1721359443
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,361KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E19C186165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,361 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan MINIVAN, 7 PASSENGER, NO ACCIDENT, 1 OWNER, CERT for sale in London, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan MINIVAN, 7 PASSENGER, NO ACCIDENT, 1 OWNER, CERT 233,575 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda CR-V LX, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 198KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Honda CR-V LX, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 198KMS, CERTIFIED 198,850 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda CR-V LX, 4X4, AUTO, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2007 Honda CR-V LX, 4X4, AUTO, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 209,441 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla