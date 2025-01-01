Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Toyota Matrix for sale in London, ON

2009 Toyota Matrix

223,153 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
12968795

2009 Toyota Matrix

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1757800780
  2. 1757800780
  3. 1757800780
  4. 1757800780
  5. 1757800780
  6. 1757800780
  7. 1757800780
  8. 1757800780
  9. 1757800780
  10. 1757800780
  11. 1757800780
  12. 1757800780
  13. 1757800780
  14. 1757800780
  15. 1757800780
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,153KM
VIN 2T1KU40E89C069358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M18
  • Mileage 223,153 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4MATIC, LIFTED, WINCH, BUSH BAR, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4MATIC, LIFTED, WINCH, BUSH BAR, CERTIFIED 201,554 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic Sport, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2010 Honda Civic Sport, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 286,719 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320, ONLY 55,000KMS, MINT SHAPE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320, ONLY 55,000KMS, MINT SHAPE, CERTIFIED 55,685 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Toyota Matrix