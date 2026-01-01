Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Toyota Prius for sale in London, ON

2009 Toyota Prius

181,360 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Toyota Prius

Watch This Vehicle
14271419

2009 Toyota Prius

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1781381933340
  2. 1781381933830
  3. 1781381934266
  4. 1781381934719
  5. 1781381935195
  6. 1781381935613
  7. 1781381936019
  8. 1781381936496
  9. 1781381936923
  10. 1781381937397
  11. 1781381937853
  12. 1781381938275
  13. 1781381938708
  14. 1781381939141
  15. 1781381939582
  16. 1781381940014
  17. 1781381940438
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
181,360KM
VIN JTDKB20U793527854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1004
  • Mileage 181,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 179KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 179KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 179,577 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-150 LARIAT, CREW CAB, 4X4, ONLY 141KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2009 Ford F-150 LARIAT, CREW CAB, 4X4, ONLY 141KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 141,937 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i, SPORT, MANUAL, AWD, ENGINE NOISY, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i, SPORT, MANUAL, AWD, ENGINE NOISY, AS IS 244,669 KM $995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Toyota Prius