Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in London, ON

2009 Toyota RAV4

248,191 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle
12724104

2009 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751772128
  2. 1751772128
  3. 1751772128
  4. 1751772128
  5. 1751772128
  6. 1751772128
  7. 1751772128
  8. 1751772128
  9. 1751772128
  10. 1751772128
  11. 1751772128
  12. 1751772128
  13. 1751772128
  14. 1751772128
  15. 1751772128
  16. 1751772128
  17. 1751772128
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
248,191KM
VIN 2T3BF33V79W017709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M25A
  • Mileage 248,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in London, ON
2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE 248,191 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline, AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, ONLY 188KMS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline, AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, ONLY 188KMS, AS IS 181,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDNAN RELIABLE, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2002 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDNAN RELIABLE, AS IS SPECIAL 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Toyota RAV4