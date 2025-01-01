Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Toyota Tacoma

257,540 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4, WHEELS, TONNEAU COVER, AUTO, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
12830857

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4, WHEELS, TONNEAU COVER, AUTO, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1754314146
  2. 1754314146
  3. 1754314146
  4. 1754314146
  5. 1754314146
  6. 1754314146
  7. 1754314146
  8. 1754314146
  9. 1754314146
  10. 1754314146
  11. 1754314146
  12. 1754314146
  13. 1754314146
  14. 1754314146
  15. 1754314146
  16. 1754314146
  17. 1754314146
  18. 1754314146
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
257,540KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TEMU52N09Z659611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,540 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED 49,825 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited, for sale in London, ON
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited, 194,853 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT, AUTO, ONLY 69KMS, V6, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Dodge Journey SXT, AUTO, ONLY 69KMS, V6, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 69,604 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Toyota Tacoma