2009 Triumph Speed Triple R

20,585 KM

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Triumph Speed Triple R

2009 Triumph Speed Triple R

675***PROJECT PARTS BIKE**EXHAUST

2009 Triumph Speed Triple R

675***PROJECT PARTS BIKE**EXHAUST

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,585KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,585 KM

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

