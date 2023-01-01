Menu
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

173,810 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI*MANUAL*ONLY 173KMS*SEDAN*CERTIFIED

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI*MANUAL*ONLY 173KMS*SEDAN*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

173,810KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9592660
  Stock #: 0000
  VIN: 3VWJL71K89M150918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,810 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

