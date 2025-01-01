Menu
I6 Sport AWD 5dr 7-Seat Very Sharp Midnite Blue on Black 7 seater Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart) ! Thank you for your inquiry

2009 Volvo XC90

369,675 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Volvo XC90

I6 Sport AWD 5dr 7-Seat

12198772

2009 Volvo XC90

I6 Sport AWD 5dr 7-Seat

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
369,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4CZ982691522407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 369,675 KM

Vehicle Description

I6 Sport AWD 5dr 7-Seat Very Sharp Midnite Blue on Black 7 seater Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) ! Thank you for your inquiry

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2009 Volvo XC90