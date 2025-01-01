$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Volvo XC90
I6 Sport AWD 5dr 7-Seat
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
369,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4CZ982691522407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 369,675 KM
Vehicle Description
I6 Sport AWD 5dr 7-Seat Very Sharp Midnite Blue on Black 7 seater Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) ! Thank you for your inquiry
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
