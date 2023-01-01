$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2010 Acura MDX
2010 Acura MDX
Tech pkg
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
335,870KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10406562
- Stock #: E4686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 335,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Mdx or just a Acura Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Acura Mdxs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA MDX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA MDX INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Mdx
* Finished in White, makes this Acura look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Seating
Memory Seats
Additional Features
Dual A/C
5 Passenger Seating
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
LEATHER INTERIORS
Power And Heated Seats For Driver And Passenger
Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks
AM/FM/CD/DVD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4