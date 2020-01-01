Menu
2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

1st Class Auto Sales

1500 Highbury Ave North, London, ON N5Y 5N7

519-951-1551

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4402827
  • VIN: WBAPK7C5XAA458274
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 BMW 328XI, is Fully Loaded, for only $5995.00 ceertified Plus Taxes, includes a coast to coast powertrain warranty,3month/3000km/$600 claim. This vehicle is waiting to go home with you, come check us out.

Auto Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Same Day Auto Financing Approvals. You can call us at 519-951-1551, or come by and see us at 1500 Highbury ave North, or visit our website www.1stclassautosales.ca

 

1ST CLASS AUTO SALES

 

NEED FINANCING AS LOW AS 0% ON O.A.C

 

BUY HERE PAY HERE

 

Great vehicles, great service, great value! Buy with confidence

 

Visit Us at www.1stclassautosales.ca and get 100% approved

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

