Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Cadillac CTS

115,000 KM

Details Features

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Cadillac CTS

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12256639

2010 Cadillac CTS

AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1741376731
  2. 1741376731
  3. 1741376731
  4. 1741376733
  5. 1741376731
  6. 1741376731
  7. 1741376732
  8. 1741376733
  9. 1741376732
  10. 1741376732
  11. 1741376733
  12. 1741376732
  13. 1741376732
  14. 1741376733
  15. 1741376733
  16. 1741376732
  17. 1741376734
  18. 1741376733
  19. 1741376734
  20. 1741376734
  21. 1741376734
  22. 1741376733
  23. 1741376733
  24. 1741376733
  25. 1741376734
  26. 1741376732
  27. 1741376734
  28. 1741376734
  29. 1741376734
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DC5EG3A0149454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in London, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 128,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 233,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv Quattro for sale in London, ON
2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv Quattro 150,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2010 Cadillac CTS