2010 Cadillac SRX
SRX4
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
183,841KM
Good Condition
VIN YFNFEY2AS513414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1109
- Mileage 183,841 KM
