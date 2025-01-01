Menu
2010 Cadillac SRX

183,841 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12657315

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
183,841KM
Good Condition
VIN YFNFEY2AS513414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1109
  • Mileage 183,841 KM

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

