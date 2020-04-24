Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Cadillac SRX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Cadillac SRX

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4908600
  2. 4908600
  3. 4908600
  4. 4908600
  5. 4908600
  6. 4908600
  7. 4908600
  8. 4908600
  9. 4908600
  10. 4908600
  11. 4908600
  12. 4908600
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 288,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908600
  • Stock #: OX:5329
  • VIN: 3gyfneey6as549388
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery FRESH TRADE-IN | I Would like to personally sell this vehicle - Contact me at 519-719-6085, Selling this vehicle AS-IS, willing to accept reasonable offer. *Leather *Backup Cam *Navagation *Heated Seats *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *Powerful Engine This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicles age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lenders parameters for financing.If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Electronic Compass
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2010 Cadillac SRX
 288,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-250
 135,600 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150
 361,106 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message