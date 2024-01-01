$13,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FF1EV1A9137614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
2010 Chevrolet Camaro