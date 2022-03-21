2010 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 2 4 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8697062

8697062 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 2G1FK1EJ1A9132373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 237,245 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

