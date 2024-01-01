Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

45,095 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708480961
  2. 1708480966
  3. 1708480971
  4. 1708480975
  5. 1708480979
  6. 1708480983
  7. 1708480988
  8. 1708480992
  9. 1708480996
  10. 1708481001
  11. 1708481005
  12. 1708481009
  13. 1708481014
  14. 1708481018
  15. 1708481022
  16. 1708481025
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,095KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1AD5F55A7159445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen *4MOTION*AWD*MANUAL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*WINTERS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen *4MOTION*AWD*MANUAL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*WINTERS*CERT 278,255 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in London, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 259,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester AWD**2.5L**NO ACCIDENTS for sale in London, ON
2015 Subaru Forester AWD**2.5L**NO ACCIDENTS 175,951 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt