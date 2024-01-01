Menu
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

76,303 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
76,303KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1AD1F54A7243507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

