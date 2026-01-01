$6,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT, GREAT SHAPE, 194KMS, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT, GREAT SHAPE, 194KMS, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
194,819KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNALDEW4A6249289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1063A
- Mileage 194,819 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 195,782 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte LX 212,230 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape Limited 202,680 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Chevrolet Equinox