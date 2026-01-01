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2010 Chevrolet Equinox

194,819 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT, GREAT SHAPE, 194KMS, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED

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14012472

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT, GREAT SHAPE, 194KMS, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,819KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNALDEW4A6249289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1063A
  • Mileage 194,819 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-XXXX

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519-659-7111

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$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Chevrolet Equinox