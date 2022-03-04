2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 6 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8490984

8490984 Stock #: 1149

1149 VIN: 2cnflnew6a6242419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1149

Mileage 198,697 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.