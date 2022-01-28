2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 5 9 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8169202

8169202 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 3GCRKREA8AG160258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 138,593 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

