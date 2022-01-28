Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

138,593 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition*4X4*ONLY 138KMS*CREW CAB*CERT

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition*4X4*ONLY 138KMS*CREW CAB*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,593KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8169202
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: 3GCRKREA8AG160258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 138,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

