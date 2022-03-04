$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT*CREW CAB*6L*VERY CLEAN BODY*4X4*ONLY 157KMS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
157,364KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8556002
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1GC4KXBG2AF157249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 157,364 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4