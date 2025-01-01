Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring LX for sale in London, ON

2010 Chrysler Sebring

26,566 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chrysler Sebring

LX

Watch This Vehicle
13192950

2010 Chrysler Sebring

LX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1763597227
  2. 1763597227
  3. 1763597227
  4. 1763597227
  5. 1763597227
  6. 1763597227
  7. 1763597227
  8. 1763597227
  9. 1763597227
  10. 1763597227
  11. 1763597227
  12. 1763597227
  13. 1763597227
  14. 1763597227
  15. 1763597227
  16. 1763597227
  17. 1763597227
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,566KM
VIN 1C3CC4FB3AN116046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M6
  • Mileage 26,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2007 Saturn Ion Ion.2, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 53KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERT for sale in London, ON
2007 Saturn Ion Ion.2, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 53KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERT 53,466 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, CREW CAB, TRD OFF ROAD, ONLY 160KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, CREW CAB, TRD OFF ROAD, ONLY 160KMS, CERT 160,578 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Fiat 500 LOUNGE, RED LEATHER, ONLY 58KMS, NO ACCIDENT, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Fiat 500 LOUNGE, RED LEATHER, ONLY 58KMS, NO ACCIDENT, CERT 58,656 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Chrysler Sebring