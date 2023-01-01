$19,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10175979
- Stock #: DGC-583
- VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR438220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-583
- Mileage 123,995 KM
Vehicle Description
123,995 km, 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with BraunAbility Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29" x 52" Removable Front Passenger and Driver's Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit. Excellent Condition, Excellent Value.
52.5" Entry Height, 56.5" Interior Height.
Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.