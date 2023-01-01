Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,995 KM

$19,895

$19,895

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

123,995KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10175979
  Stock #: DGC-583
  VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR438220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-583
  • Mileage 123,995 KM

Vehicle Description

123,995 km, 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with BraunAbility Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29" x 52"  Removable Front Passenger and Driver's Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit. Excellent Condition, Excellent Value.

52.5" Entry Height, 56.5" Interior Height.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

