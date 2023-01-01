2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,895 + taxes & licensing Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 9 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

DGC-583 VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR438220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wheelchair Accessible

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,995 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers

