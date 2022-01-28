Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

185,156 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

SE*STOWNGO*ONLY 185KMS*7 PASSENGER*CERTIFIED

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

185,156KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8190330
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR106773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 185,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Primary

