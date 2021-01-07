2010 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful DODGE-JOURNEY-SE-PWR GRP-BLACK loaded with Features and Power! Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we Finance all credit . our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without a safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle or book appointment to see this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.
