2010 Dodge Journey

154,451 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
519-473-7888

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

2010 Dodge Journey

Location

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

154,451KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8363562
  Stock #: S5492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Journey or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Journeys or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Journey
* Finished in Silver, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
DVD
AM/FM/CD
5 Passenger
CLOTH
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

