Used 2010 Ferrari California for sale in London, ON

2010 Ferrari California

36,800 KM

Details Features

$109,900

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ferrari California

2010 Ferrari California

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

$109,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,800KM
VIN ZFF65LJA3A0172692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 36,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060

$109,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2010 Ferrari California