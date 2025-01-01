$109,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Ferrari California
2010 Ferrari California
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$109,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,800KM
VIN ZFF65LJA3A0172692
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 36,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carmix Auto
2010 Ferrari California 36,800 KM $109,900 + tax & lic
2010 Jaguar XK XKR 31,500 KM SOLD
2025 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT 7,780 KM $99,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carmix Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$109,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2010 Ferrari California