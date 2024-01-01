Menu
2010 Ford Econoline

265,324 KM

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
265,324KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FDEE3FL4ADA34796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 265,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2010 Ford Econoline