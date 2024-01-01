2010 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><input class=push-right--half round-full style=--tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: inherit; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1.15; margin-top: 0px; margin-left: 0px; transition: 150ms ease-in-out; border-radius: 9999px; box-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15) 0px 2px 12px -2px, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25) 0px 1px 4px -1px; margin-right: 0.5rem !important; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; type=radio value=310191 /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>SEL</span> <span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>4dr AWD fORD fAVOURITE ! Excellent SUV handles Amazing Drives like a Dream here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best</span></span></p>

2010 Ford Edge

130,942 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr AWD

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1727375904
  3. 1727375908
  4. 1727375912
  5. 1727375924
  6. 1727375936
  7. 1727375944
  8. 1727375952
  9. 1727375962
  10. 1727375969
  11. 1727375976
  12. 1727375982
  13. 1727375988
  14. 1727375999
  15. 1727376008
  16. 1727376016
  17. 1727376025
  18. 1727376032
  19. 1727376041
  20. 1727376047
  21. 1727376053
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,942KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC0ABA14813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,942 KM

Vehicle Description

 

SEL 4dr AWD fORD fAVOURITE ! Excellent SUV handles Amazing Drives like a Dream here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road so Be Smart See Bart where "Barts the Best"

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" 136,068 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S FWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue S FWD 4dr 189,896 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD 4dr 154,173 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge