$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Ford Edge
SEL 4dr AWD
2010 Ford Edge
SEL 4dr AWD
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,942KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMDK4JC0ABA14813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,942 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SEL 4dr AWD fORD fAVOURITE ! Excellent SUV handles Amazing Drives like a Dream here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road so Be Smart See Bart where "Barts the Best"
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" 136,068 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue S FWD 4dr 189,896 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD 4dr 154,173 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2010 Ford Edge