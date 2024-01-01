Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford Escape

81,480 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Escape

XLT, 4 CYL, ONLY 81,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT, 4 CYL, ONLY 81,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1726285255
  2. 1726285259
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,480KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D76AKA40724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2003 Pontiac Sunfire for sale in London, ON
2003 Pontiac Sunfire 60,944 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Acura TSX TSX, 4 CYLINDER, RUNS GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Acura TSX TSX, 4 CYLINDER, RUNS GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL 266,044 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Murano SL, AWD, NO ACCIDENTS, WELL SERVICED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Murano SL, AWD, NO ACCIDENTS, WELL SERVICED, CERTIFIED 134,996 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape