Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Ford Escape for sale in London, ON

2010 Ford Escape

78,877 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle
12645900

2010 Ford Escape

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1749962097
  2. 1749962097
  3. 1749962097
  4. 1749962097
  5. 1749962097
  6. 1749962097
  7. 1749962097
  8. 1749962097
  9. 1749962097
  10. 1749962097
  11. 1749962097
  12. 1749962097
  13. 1749962097
  14. 1749962097
  15. 1749962097
  16. 1749962097
  17. 1749962097
  18. 1749962097
  19. 1749962097
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,877KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,877 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra AUTO, 4 CYL, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 68,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra AUTO, 4 CYL, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 68,000KMS, CERTIFIED 68,547 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX, MANUAL, ALLOYS, CAM, ONLY 152KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX, MANUAL, ALLOYS, CAM, ONLY 152KMS, CERTIFIED 153,054 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Murano SL, CAM, SUNROOF, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2009 Nissan Murano SL, CAM, SUNROOF, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 202,915 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Ford Escape