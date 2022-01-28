Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

155,361 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT*ONLY 155KMS*CHROME WHEELS*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT*ONLY 155KMS*CHROME WHEELS*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

155,361KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8169175
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D72AKA91279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,361 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2012 Mercedes-Benz E...
 260,609 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan NV200 S*...
 192,738 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Sentra 2...
 115,357 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory