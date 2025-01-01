Menu
2010 Ford F-150

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

12419310

2010 Ford F-150

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CW4AKB83043

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

