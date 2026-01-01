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2010 Ford F-150
SVT RAPTOR
2010 Ford F-150
SVT RAPTOR
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
352,556KM
VIN 1FTEX1E68AFC73903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 1073
- Mileage 352,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Ford F-150