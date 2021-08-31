Menu
2010 Ford F-150

81,681 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Special T Auto

519-681-2031

XLT SUPERCAB

XLT SUPERCAB

Location

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

81,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7962902
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV3AFA73491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,681 KM

Vehicle Description

$16,995 + HST & Licensing!

Book your test drive today!

Special T Auto - 94 Exeter RD London

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

