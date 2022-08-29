Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-250

327,128 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-250

2010 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1668721188
  2. 1668721188
  3. 1668721188
  4. 1668721188
  5. 1668721188
  6. 1668721188
  7. 1668721188
  8. 1668721188
  9. 1668721188
  10. 1668721188
  11. 1668721188
  12. 1668721188
  13. 1668721188
  14. 1668721188
  15. 1668721188
  16. 1668721188
  17. 1668721188
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

327,128KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9298861
  • Stock #: 1099
  • VIN: 1FTSW2B58AEA48894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1099
  • Mileage 327,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 327,342 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-250 XLT
 327,128 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-150 XL
 219,704 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory