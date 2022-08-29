Menu
2010 Ford Focus

204,357 KM

Details

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

SES

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

204,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9215989
  • Stock #: E4334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4334
  • Mileage 204,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Focus or just a Ford Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Focuss or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD FOCUS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD FOCUS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Focus
* Finished in Blue, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
USB Input
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
POWER LOCKS SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-0888

