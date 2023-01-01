$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-649-2121
2010 Ford Fusion
SEL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
230,865KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379673
- Stock #: 23-7041A
- VIN: 3FAHP0JG3AR183198
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,865 KM
A well-appointed interior, impressive fuel economy, and bold styling put the Ford Fusion at the top of its competitive class. This 2010 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in London.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 230,865 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Additional Features
4 door
Sync
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Max cargo capacity: 467 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg
Overall Length: 4,841 mm
Overall Width: 1,834 mm
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Wheelbase: 2,728 mm
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Leg Room: 942 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,458 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Curb weight: 1,524 kg
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
