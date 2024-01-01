$2,800+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
V6 Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
179,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP0DC2AR385748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Body is in great shape little to no rust, Accident reported on CarFax for Hail Damage in July 2013- $3246.00.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
2010 Ford Fusion