<p>Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Body is in great shape little to no rust, Accident reported on CarFax for Hail Damage in July 2013- $3246.00. </p>

2010 Ford Fusion

179,214 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion

V6 Sport

2010 Ford Fusion

V6 Sport

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

179,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP0DC2AR385748

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,214 KM

Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Body is in great shape little to no rust, Accident reported on CarFax for Hail Damage in July 2013- $3246.00.

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Ford Fusion