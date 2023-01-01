Menu
2010 Ford Mustang

16,675 KM

Details Description Features

$65,000

+ tax & licensing
$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2010 Ford Mustang

2010 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

2010 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

16,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10436865
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8KS3A5151613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 16,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Vert well kept Over  $30 000 in uprgades done at Dasilva Racing.
Runs, Drives and Sounds Beautiful
This car will not Disappoint 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Carmix Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

