2010 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$65,000
+ taxes & licensing
16,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10436865
- VIN: 1ZVBP8KS3A5151613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,675 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives and Sounds Beautiful
This car will not Disappoint
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
